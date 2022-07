Residents can vote until Wednesday, August 3 by 5 p.m. ET.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) is taking your votes for the best-looking cruiser in Tennessee.

The contest is part of the annual Law Enforcement Challenge which includes a "Tennessee's Best-Looking Cruiser Award."

Residents can vote until Wednesday, August 3 by 5 p.m. ET. You can only cast one vote per email address and the winner will be announced on Friday, August 19 at the Law Enforcement Challenge.