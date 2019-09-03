NASHVILLE --- Working in the Tennessee General Assembly can be stressful for lawmakers and their aides. That's where Nash comes in.

For the past nine years, Nash, a yellow lab, has navigated the halls with his dad, Sen. Jon Lundberg (R-Bristol).

Lundberg was given Nash as an anniversary present from his wife.

"I am here in this building 13 hours a day, and I have an apartment in Nashville," Lundberg told WCYB. "I wasn't going to leave a puppy in an apartment for 13 hours, so those first few months I had to bring him."

Lundberg never stopped bringing Nash to work.

"He got along with everybody. People will not see me. You'll hear, 'Nash! Nash! Nash!" Lundberg said.

Where ever he goes, Nash's reputation precedes him.

"So, I got on the elevator one day, and there was this handsome little fella there with four legs look at me, and I was looking at him," Lynette Morris, a legislative assistant in the Capitol, said. "He looks at the buttons and I'm like, 'OK, I'm going up to the third floor, you going to ride?' I hit the button, got off on the third floor and he got out and was just walking around."

Nash doesn't play party politics. Whoever has an open door, and some treats, is worthy of a visit.

"A few years ago, we got in the same office and I thought I'd died and gone to heaven," Dorris Barnes said. "Everybody just comes in for a Nash break. It's so stressful sometimes. I have seen more pictures of dogs than I ever do of children. They'll come over and they'll go, 'let me show you my baby, that's my kids but here's my dog."

Nash has been around longer than most of the lawmakers here, and has the most secure seat in the entire state.

"He just gives you a peaceful feeling in this chaos," Barnes said.