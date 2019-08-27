NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) - Slow pokes should get ready to move over - Tennessee lawmakers are again looking to expand the law to cover more roads in the state.

Right now, the Slow Poke Law covers interstate and multi-lane divided highways with three or more lanes. Drivers can get fined $50 for driving in the far left lane if they're not overtaking or passing slower vehicles.

Earlier this year, a few lawmakers tried to expand the law to cover all Tennessee roads with two or more lanes. However, SB1497 passed a little late in the Senate, and the committee that was supposed to hear it in the House closed before the bill could come up.

Rep. John Mark Windle, D-Livingston, has confirmed he plans to bring the bill back up in the next legislation session beginning in Jan. 2020. The previous bill was co-sponsored by Windle and Sen. Paul Bailey, R-Sparta.

RELATED: The worst three habits driving people crazy on the roads in East TN

RELATED: Knoxville drivers adjust to new 'slow poke' law