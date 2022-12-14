Tennessee lawmakers set guidelines for DCS in response to 'crisis-level' audit

On Wednesday, Tennessee lawmakers responded to the Comptroller's audit of DCS that reported kids were at "severe risk."

Example video title will go here for this video

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Comptroller's Office audit of the Department of Children's Services report claims that kids in need could be at severe risk due to "crisis-level" staffing and placement shortages.

Among those risks, the report said many children in DCS care were left to sleep on office floors because of a lack of foster homes on top of several department issues.

On Wednesday, lawmakers said they would set a yearlong timeline for the department. They say the timeline is their way of holding the department accountable for problems that have been building for years.

One requirement is for the department to provide quarterly updates of their action plans, developing issues and updates.

"DCS has to have a 30-day written response with the clock ticking today," said Senator Kerry Roberts (R - 25th District).

The hearing offered insight into the agency's problems, and lawmakers said it served as a wake-up call for Tennessean leaders. That call is to bring change, better funding and resources to the most vulnerable.

"I think if we have a $1 billion surplus as a state. We need to be looking to our children and seeing what is the state's responsibility to care for those children," said Anna Caudill, a special education advocate who spoke during the hearing.

The Comptroller's Office said that over a four-month period, 322 children stayed overnight in temporary settings. Out of that number, 205 stayed in office buildings and 156 stayed in transitional homes.

In addition, 200,000 allegation calls were made to the state's child abuse hotline from February 2021 through July 2022.

"We, as the government, need to supply the needs for these children and families," said Representative Vincent Dixie (D - Chattanooga).

Sen. Roberts said that the agency will follow up with the committee in six months. The department will also need to provide written reports on their progress.