Tennessee lawmakers are responding after the Pentagon confirmed more than a dozen ballistic missiles were launched from Iran targeting at least two airbases in Iraq where American troops are stationed.

As of 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, no official information about possible casualties or injuries has been released. The Pentagon said it is still working out initial damage assessments.

U.S. Congressman Tim Burchett (R-Knoxville) said he is praying for the safety of troops stationed in Iraq.

"I am monitoring the situation in Iraq and praying for our brave military personnel stationed there. Now more than ever, our soldiers in the Middle East need to know America has their backs," Rep. Burchett said. "Like many Americans and Members of Congress, I do not want another war in the Middle East, but Iran needs to know we will defend our troops, personnel and facilities at home and overseas in the face of any aggression. Iran’s decision to continue attacking Americans is the wrong one.”

The White House released a statement saying President Donald Trump has been briefed and is monitoring the situation and consulting with his national security team.

Assistant Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement that "it is clear that these missiles were launched from Iran and targeted at least two Iraqi military bases hosting U.S. military and coalition personnel at Al-Assad and Irbil."

According to NBC News, Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif claims Iran "took and concluded proportionate measures in self-defense," saying, "We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression."

Iranian state TV described the operation as Tehran's revenge over the killing of Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, according to The Associated Press. The Department of Defense said Soleimani was killed in an airstrike after "actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region."