CHATEL-CHEHERY, France — More than a dozen Tennessee National Guardsmen traveled to France this week to honor Tennessee World War I hero Sgt. Alvin C. York 100 years after his feats.

Major General Max Haston and the TN Guard men and women joined with members of York's family to lay a wreath at the York Memorial near Chatel-Chéhéry in France.

On Oct. 8, 1918, York's platoon had suffered heavy casualties with three of his noncommissioned officers either killed or wounded. Then-Corporal York assumed command, leading seven men to charge a German machine gun nest which was incessantly firing at his platoon.

In his heroic feat, York and his men took the nest, along with capturing 4 officers, 128 other men and several guns. For his heroics, York became one of the most-decorated American soldiers of WWI, receiving the Medal of Honor, and was celebrated as a national hero and international celebrity.

York was from Pall Mall in the Cumberland Plateau region and died in Nashville in 1964.

© 2018 WBIR