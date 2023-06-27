Tennessee National Guard to fly over Knoxville for centennial celebration of aerial refueling

Flyovers will take place in the skies over Tennessee, with a scheduled flyover taking place in Knoxville around 12:30 p.m. Eastern time.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennesseans will soon get the chance to see several military aircraft take to the skies.

For June 27, the United States Air Force invites the public to observe flyovers taking place across the country, including one in Nashville and another in Knoxville. According to the Air Force, the flyovers will be in celebration of 100 years of aerial refueling.

The Tennessee National Guard said there will be two U.S. Air Force flyovers in Tennessee performed by a Knoxville-based KC-135R Stratotanker with the 134th Air Refueling Wing and two F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 169th Fighter Wing, South Carolina Air National Guard.

The first flyover is scheduled to occur over Nashville at 11:00 a.m., central, and will pass over downtown. The second flyover is scheduled to occur over Knoxville, at approximately 12:30 p.m., eastern, and will fly near Interstate 40 and Neyland Stadium as part of the national celebration.