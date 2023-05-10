RaDonda Vaught, nurse convicted in 2017 drug error death, wants nursing license reinstated

The former nurse was convicted of criminally negligent homicide in May 2022.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse convicted of criminal neglect homicide last year was in chancery court on Tuesday. RaDonda Vaught was convicted in May 2022 in the 2017 death of 74-year-old Charlene Murphey, after mixing up medication.

The case received national attention, and Vaught was sentenced to three years of probation. Her nursing license was also taken away. She did not serve prison time. However, her attorneys argued Tuesday against the process that resulted in her license being revoked.

The Tennessee Board of Nursing was listed as the defendant in the case.