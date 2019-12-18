CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Tennessee police officer has been fired after an internal investigation found he was working a second job as a psychiatric social worker while on duty.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports the investigation found Shawn Hickey had counseled at least six Moccasin Bend Mental Health Institute patients who had been criminally charged by Chattanooga police, creating a conflict of interest.

It also found that had been using his police vehicle to visit his girlfriend, whom he was hiding from his wife.

RELATED: Chattanooga man arrested and charged with murder of Huntsville police officer

RELATED: Former Chattanooga Police officer pleads guilty after sexually assaulting three women while on duty

The 23-year department veteran was fired last month. He also has been fired from the mental health institute. Hickey declined to comment.

This story was originally reported by the Associated Press.