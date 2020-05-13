Tennessee election officials say the fear of contracting the coronavirus doesn’t meet the criteria to vote by mail due to illness in the state.

Elections Coordinator Mark Goins said Tuesday the determination was made in consultation with the attorney general's office.

Gov. Bill Lee agreed with the determination, saying he wants to make sure it is safe for people to get out and vote.

"What we want to do in this state is remove a reason to have fear about going to the polling booths. We have worked hard to set up businesses in a way that make people feel safe. We’re gonna do the same with our elections," Lee said Tuesday.

Officials are advising their local counterparts to prepare as though all 1.4 million registered voters who are at least 60 will vote by mail in the August primary election due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The guidance comes in Tennessee’s COVID-19 election contingency plan, which was prepared by the state Division of Elections. Two lawsuits seek to allow voting by mail for all Tennessee voters.

RELATED: Absentee ballots now available for eligible Tennesseans

RELATED: 'It's tough' | Election leaders working to ensure safety at the polls this fall