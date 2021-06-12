Tennessee officials complete annual report on state's finances

The report details specific ways the state's budget is spent, describing the programs and acts that received funding throughout the year.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee's fiscal year ended on June 30, 2021, after hundreds of programs and acts received funding. Ahead of the end of the regular year, the state's Department of Finance and Administration finished a report on the state's financial wellbeing — the 2021 Annual Comprehensive Financial Report.

The report describes the ways lawmakers spent the state's budgets, allocating funds for different programs and acts. It also discusses statistics surrounding the way programs are funded across the state.

For example, the report discusses the Tennessee Resiliency Plan which proposed spending more than $3 billion from federal CARES Act funds towards several projects across the state. That plan included a collection of one-time fixes and infrastructure improvements, including improvements on broadband technology.