Tennessee partners with UT, Jack Daniel's and others to provide low-cost or free logo masks

The new branded masks will be available to people who want one for less than $5 or free in some cases.

The state of Tennessee partnered with more than 30 brands across the state for a new movement to encourage people to wear masks when out in public.

The state worked with the University of Tennessee, Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge, Sevierville, the Tennessee Titans, Amazon, Jack Daniels and others to create close to 300,000 logo masks that will be distributed for free or at a cost lower than $5.

The state said the masks will be available to people in the coming weeks, and the number of brands that are signing on to the "Tennessee Strong Mask Movement" continues to grow.

The masks have an estimated retail value of $3 million. The state said it wanted to find new ways to encourage people to wear masks, saying Thursday that wearing one is not a political statement -- it's a way to look out for their neighbors and help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as restrictions are eased.

“Tennesseans have stepped up to do their part and keep their neighbors safe throughout this health crisis,” said Mark Ezell, Director of the Economic Recovery Group. “The more we can encourage masks and make them fun, the better we can mitigate the spread of the COVID-19. These businesses are the heart and soul of Tennessee, and we’re grateful to them for helping our citizens stay healthy and have a little fun sporting their favorite brands while they’re at it.”

The state said each business will distribute the branded cloth face coverings at little to no cost across their own channels or with the help of the State of Tennessee, which could include employees, fans or nonprofit partnerships.

People can visit this link to order a TN Strong-branded mask.

Here is the list of brands that are currently participating: