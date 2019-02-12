KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — TNAchieves said it needs 1,678 volunteer mentors -- and the application deadline is Dec. 6.

The mentors spend one hour a month helping students transition from high school to college. They provide reminders, serve as a resource and offer encouragement to students entering college -- an intimidating step for many new high school graduates.

TNAchieves said many Tennessee Promise students are the first in their families to go to college. In a press release, a program spokesperson said the students "simply need a little extra guidance and encouragement through the process."

These East Tennessee counties near Knoxville still need mentors:

Anderson: 27 mentors

Blount: 36 mentors

Campbell: 7 mentors

Grainger: 6 mentors

Loudon: 12 mentors

Morgan: 15 mentors

Scott: 14 mentors

Sevier: 31 mentors

Union: 9 mentors

Across the state, tnAchieves said it needs 1,678 mentors. The organization provided this map, which shows what percentage of mentors each county has.

No experience is required. TNAchieves said the time commitment is small, but the impact on students' lives is significant.

Potential mentors must be at least 21 years old. They're subject to a background check, and they must complete a one hour training session. If you're interested, you can apply here by Friday: https://tnachieves.org/mentors/apply.