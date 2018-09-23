A new survey says the Volunteer State comes in near the middle of the pack as one of the best places in the country for singles who are looking for love.

WalletHub, the personal finance website, ranked Tennessee at No. 32 among the states. While 32 out of 50 may not seem like great, the Volunteer State has actually moved up 11 places since WalletHub's 2017 survey.

California ranked as the best places for singles. Florida, New York and Texas were the next best states to make a love connection. Arkansas came in dead last.

WalletHub said it compiled the rankings by looking at 27 indicators, including: the share of single adults, the cost of movies and the number of restaurants per capita.

If Tennessee's options are not enough, traveling could stir up some romance.

