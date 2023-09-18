Tennessee Red Cross seeking volunteers after rough weather this summer

The Red Cross of East Tennessee is inviting the public to learn about how they can become a volunteer. They are hosting two informational sessions.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Red Cross of East Tennessee is looking for volunteers as natural disasters become more common. They are hosting informational sessions for anyone interested in volunteering.

The first session will be held on Sept. 20 from 6 p.m. through 7:30 p.m. at the Red Cross Office on Middlebrook Pike. The next session will be on Sept. 27 at the same time and place.

East Tennessee, and the rest of the world, has seen its share of natural disasters this year, including tornadoes and floods. The American Red Cross is hoping to add more volunteers to help respond to disasters across the U.S.

Over the summer, Knox County saw its first August tornado since the 1950s, and other areas of East Tennessee saw severe flooding with straight-line winds that toppled trees, damaged buildings and displaced hundreds of people. As more tragedies are reported, the need for volunteers grows too.

"With the climate-driven disasters, we are in constant need of deploying individuals that are trained and willing to deploy to that affected area for up to two weeks, maybe longer," said Sharon Hudson, the executive director of the Red Cross of East Tennessee.

Volunteers who attend the upcoming informational sessions will learn specific requirements and expectations for the job. People interested in taking the next step will then go through training and learn the skills they need.

"After you go through your first deployment and you come home, you're like, 'Wow, that was great.' And then they kind of get it in their blood, and then they want to continue going," said Hudson.

Other members of the East Tennessee community have already taken huge steps to help areas impacted by disaster. Joe Hurston, with Air Mobile Ministries, is currently in Morocco distributing ten water purifies. At least 2,900 people died from an earthquake there earlier this month.

He also sent purifiers to communities impacted by wildfires in Maui. Hurston has said he feels compelled to help people in need.











