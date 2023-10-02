Tennessee's first Safe Haven Baby Box coming to Knoxville fire station

The Safe Haven Law allows mothers to legally surrender an unharmed newborn within two weeks of birth under complete confidentiality.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department's Western Avenue station will be home to the first Safe Haven Baby Box (SHBB) in the state, the department announced on Friday, Feb 10.

The SHBB allows women to safely surrender a baby without face-to-face interaction.

Surrendering a baby in Tennessee is legal thanks to the Safe Haven Law. The law allows mothers to surrender unharmed newborns within two weeks of birth at a designated facility under complete confidentiality.

According to SHBB's website, a baby box must pass seven days of consecutive testing when it is installed. Multiple alarm systems are used in the box to ensure personnel is alerted if a baby is dropped off. The alarms are tested weekly.

When a baby is surrendered, the box will automatically lock when it is closed to ensure the baby's safety. All personnel in the facility are trained by SHBB on what to do next with the newborn.

Before a baby box is opened to the public, it is blessed by SBHH. The blessing of Knoxville's baby box is taking place on Feb. 17 at 2 p.m., according to KFD.

Next week, we officially open TN's first SHBB. SHBB's' mission is to prevent the illegal abandonment of newborns by raising awareness, offering a 24/7 hotline for mothers in crisis, and offering the Baby Boxes a last resort option for women who want to maintain anonymity. pic.twitter.com/LPZTEp1SZx — Knoxville Fire (@KnoxvilleFire) February 10, 2023

23 babies were surrendered in baby boxes across the nation, according to SHBB.

The Tennessee Safe Haven Law took effect in 2001 after two Blount County women pushed for legislation to help end newborn abandonment.

Since 2001, 121 babies across Tennessee have been safely surrendered by their mothers, some of whom were girls as young as 12 while others were women in their 30s.

All babies surrendered to a Safe Haven Facility in Tennessee have been adopted into permanent families. One baby was reclaimed by its mother.

Under Tennessee law, the following classify as a Safe Haven Facility: