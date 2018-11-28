Knoxville — The Tennessee School for the Deaf in Knoxville has named a new superintendent.

Dr. Vicki Kirk will take over the position at the beginning of the year. Dr. Kirk has been with the Tennessee School for the Deaf since April 2015.

Dr. Kirk works with a student.

Commissioner Candice McQueen says Dr. Kirk's vision, compassion, and strategic plans for student success have already been a tremendous asset to the Tennessee School for the Deaf community.

"Dr. Kirk's guiding belief in the potential in every child in Tennessee has been an embodiment of our All Means All priority, and I know she will continue to shape and support a culture that reflects that belief at TSD," McQueen said in a press release.

Key among Dr. Kirk's previous initiatives at the Tennessee School for the Deaf include expanding access to services and leading services designed to increase the number of students who are reading on grade level by the time they reach third grade.

