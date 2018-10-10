The candidates running for U.S. Senate in Tennessee will square off in Knoxville.

Republican Marsha Blackburn and Democrat Phil Bredesen will hold a debate at the Baker Center on the UT campus at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The candidates are running to fill the seat currently held by Senator Bob Corker, who decided not to run for re-election.

The debate will be filmed on a closed set with no audience. UT will host a live remote viewing event at Cox Auditorium in the Alumni Memorial Building, 1408 Middle Drive, starting at 7:45 p.m., with doors open at 7 p.m.

