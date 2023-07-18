Tennessee Serves provides new backpacks to every student in state’s distressed counties

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Serves provides more than 10,000 new backpacks to students in the state's economically disadvantaged areas.
First Lady Maria Lee announced her initiative, Tennessee Serves, will work to support back-to-school efforts for its third year in a row.
Throughout the month of the July, Tennessee Serves has partnered with the state’s Family Resource Centers to distribute backpacks to school-aged children in the following counties
- Bledsoe County
- Clay County
- Cocke County
- Grundy County
- Hancock County
- Hardeman County
- Lake County
- Lauderdale County
- Scott County
- Morgan County
- Perry County
“Equipping students with the tools necessary to learn and succeed is crucial both in and out of the classroom,” said First Lady Maria Lee. “It’s our hope these backpacks will play a small role in students’ educational experiences by helping them feel confident and empowered to accomplish their goals during the upcoming school year.”
The backpacks will be distributed by each school district. For more information on distribution, contact the school district’s Family Resource Center.