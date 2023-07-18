Tennessee Serves provides new backpacks to every student in state’s distressed counties

Throughout July Tennessee Serves’ works to support back-to-school efforts by supplying essential items to students and families.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Serves provides more than 10,000 new backpacks to students in the state's economically disadvantaged areas.

First Lady Maria Lee announced her initiative, Tennessee Serves, will work to support back-to-school efforts for its third year in a row.

Throughout the month of the July, Tennessee Serves has partnered with the state’s Family Resource Centers to distribute backpacks to school-aged children in the following counties

Bledsoe County

Clay County

Cocke County

Grundy County

Hancock County

Hardeman County

Lake County

Lauderdale County

Scott County

Morgan County

Perry County

“Equipping students with the tools necessary to learn and succeed is crucial both in and out of the classroom,” said First Lady Maria Lee. “It’s our hope these backpacks will play a small role in students’ educational experiences by helping them feel confident and empowered to accomplish their goals during the upcoming school year.”