SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Smokies got brand new addition to their stadium.

They recently announced they will be adding an athletic performance center, which will include three batting cages, and indoor pitching mound, a Hack Attack pitching machine that can throw up to 95 mph.

“We are very excited to announce the opening of our Indoor Performance Center,” Added Boyd Sports President and COO, Chris Allen. “We believe that this will be an extremely valuable asset and tool for the Smokies, youth teams, high school teams and much more for many years to come. This Performance Center truly allows for year-round training for players of all skill levels.”

The facilities can be used by both baseball and softball teams, training hitters, pitchers and catchers.

The team also mentions baseball coaches are highly encouraged to contact them to become certified instructors where they can host indoor hitting leagues which typically last 6 to 8 weeks.

Performance Center hours are Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. If you would like to set up a time to go to the performance center, you can call them at 865-286-2317.

The Smokies kick off the beginning of their season against the Mississippi Braves on Thursday, April 4.