Tennessee State Parks and Tennessee Brew Works have brewed up a nice chunk of change for the conservancy.

The two partnered together to brew up a beer called the 'State Park Blonde Ale,' which sold enough in the first year to raise more than $7,000 for the Tennessee State Parks Conservancy.

“We’re grateful to Tennessee Brew Works, its distributors and fans of the State Park Blonde Ale for their support of our state parks system,” said Brock Hill, deputy commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. “Tennessee is one of only seven state park systems in America that does not charge an entrance fee. Partnerships like this help make that possible."

Tennessee Brew Works dedicated 50 cents to the conservancy from every case of the State Park Blonde Ale they sold. Some of the funs also came via pledges from a number of local and state distributors, including Eagle Distribution in Knoxville.

The conservancy said it will use the funds to support the preservation and natural resources in Tennessee's 56 state parks.

The beer is sold at major retailers, restaurants and bars throughout Tennessee.

