NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation announced Shannon Bowles as director of hospitality for Tennessee State Parks on Wednesday.

TDEC said Bowles is a 30-year veteran of the hospitality business. For the last 20 of those years, she was the general manager of the Nashville Airport Marriott.

Now she's in charge of overseeing hospitality in all of Tennessee's 29 state parks. That means she's in charge of six lodges, nine golf courses, eight restaurants and 372 cabins.

