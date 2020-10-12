Tennessee state Rep. David Byrd asks for 'miracle' after COVID-19 diagnosis

The 63-year-old was taken to the hospital over the weekend with COVID-19 pneumonia. He took to social media Thursday to say his condition has gotten worse.

WAYNESBORO, Tenn. — Tennessee State Representative David Byrd is asking for a "miracle" as he continues to fight COVID-19.

The 63-year-old was taken to the hospital this weekend with COVID-19 pneumonia. He took to social media Thursday to say his condition has gotten worse.

"I really need a miracle today!! My doctor said if my oxygen level doesn’t improve then he has no choice but to put me on a ventilator. So please pray that God will breathe His healing spirit into my lungs!!" Byrd said.

Byrd was checked into Wayne County Hospital over the weekend, but was flown to St. Thomas as a precaution.

Byrd's wife was also reportedly showing symptoms.

He is at least the second lawmaker to be hospitalized after contracting the virus, after Republican Rep. Mike Carter of Ooltewah needed medical attention earlier this year.