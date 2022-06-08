Tennessee's tax-free weekend kicks off July 29; month-long grocery sales tax holiday to begin August 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — If you're looking to save some money on school supplies, clothes or computers -- make some room on your calendar for the last three days of July.
Tennessee's annual tax-free weekend returns this summer, beginning on Friday, July 29. It will run until 11:59 p.m. on July 31.
The yearly sales tax holiday applies specifically to clothes, school supplies and computers with a few restrictions listed below:
Clothing
Tax-Exempt:
- General apparel that costs $100 or less per item, such as shirts, pants, socks, shoes, dresses, etc.
Not exempt:
- Apparel items priced at more than $100
- Items sold together, such as shoes, cannot be split up to stay beneath the $100 maximum
- Items such as jewelry, handbags, or sports and recreational equipment
School Supplies
Tax-Exempt:
- School and art supplies with a purchase price of $100 or less per item, such as binders, backpacks, crayons, paper, pens, pencils, and rulers, and art supplies such as glazes, clay, paints, drawing pads, and artist paintbrushes
Not exempt:
- School and art supplies individually priced at more than $100
- Items that are normally sold together cannot be split up to stay beneath the $100 maximum
Computers
Tax-Exempt:
- Computers for personal use with a purchase price of $1,500 or less
- Laptop computers, if priced at $1,500 or less, also qualify as well as tablet computers
Not exempt:
- Storage media, like flash drives and compact discs
- Individually purchased software
- Printer supplies
- Household appliances
As soon as the annual sales tax holiday ends, a special month-long grocery sales tax holiday will begin. Tennessee lawmakers passed a special item in the 2022-23 budget that suspends sales tax on most groceries for the entire month of August, beginning on August 1 and ending at 11:59 p.m. on August 31.
The grocery sales tax holiday is specifically for food and food ingredients, but does not include things such as alcoholic beverages, tobacco, candy, dietary supplements or prepared food.