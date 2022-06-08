Tennessee's tax-free weekend kicks off July 29; month-long grocery sales tax holiday to begin August 1

State lawmakers approved a special tax-free month on grocery purchases in the 2022 budget, which is set to begin after the yearly tax-free weekend.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — If you're looking to save some money on school supplies, clothes or computers -- make some room on your calendar for the last three days of July.

Tennessee's annual tax-free weekend returns this summer, beginning on Friday, July 29. It will run until 11:59 p.m. on July 31.

Clothing

Tax-Exempt:

General apparel that costs $100 or less per item, such as shirts, pants, socks, shoes, dresses, etc.

Not exempt:

Apparel items priced at more than $100

Items sold together, such as shoes, cannot be split up to stay beneath the $100 maximum

Items such as jewelry, handbags, or sports and recreational equipment

School Supplies

Tax-Exempt:

School and art supplies with a purchase price of $100 or less per item, such as binders, backpacks, crayons, paper, pens, pencils, and rulers, and art supplies such as glazes, clay, paints, drawing pads, and artist paintbrushes

Not exempt:

School and art supplies individually priced at more than $100

Items that are normally sold together cannot be split up to stay beneath the $100 maximum

Computers

Tax-Exempt:

Computers for personal use with a purchase price of $1,500 or less

Laptop computers, if priced at $1,500 or less, also qualify as well as tablet computers

Not exempt:

Storage media, like flash drives and compact discs

Individually purchased software

Printer supplies

Household appliances

As soon as the annual sales tax holiday ends, a special month-long grocery sales tax holiday will begin. Tennessee lawmakers passed a special item in the 2022-23 budget that suspends sales tax on most groceries for the entire month of August, beginning on August 1 and ending at 11:59 p.m. on August 31.