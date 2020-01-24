COOKEVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Tennessee Tech University student is being tested for the coronavirus.

University officials said a student at the university had "very mild symptoms" and a recent travel history that met the criteria for testing for possible infection.

Doctors quickly saw the patient met the criteria for coronavirus testing, but a diagnosis as not yet been made. The student is being kept isolated while precautionary testing is being done.

The Tennessee Department of Health would like to inform everyone that while they wait for the test results, there are no specific actions others need to take at this time.

