The Tennessee Theatre celebrated a historic milestone when it welcomed its two-millionth guest since undergoing major renovations and reopening in 2005.

The two-millionth guest happened to be from Asheville, N.C. to see the "The Book of Mormon" run in Knoxville.

Staff will surprised him with balloons, a prize pack and a proclamation from the City of Knoxville.

This milestone comes just months before the Tennessee's 90th Anniversary in September 2018.

