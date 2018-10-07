If you're going to see "The Book of Mormon" tonight, make sure you show up camera ready!

The Tennessee Theatre will celebrate a historic milestone this evening when it welcomes its two-millionth guest since undergoing major renovations and reopening in 2005.

The two-millionth guest will enter the theatre sometime during the first night of the six-day "The Book of Mormon" run.

The Tennessee Theatre said it expects the lucky patron to enter sometime around 6:50 p.m. Doors to the show open at 6:30 p.m.

When the person is identified, staff will surprise him or her with balloons, a prize pack and a proclamation from the City of Knoxville.

This milestone comes just months before the Tennessee's 90th Anniversary in September 2018.

