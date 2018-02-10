KNOXVILLE — The Tennessee Theatre is celebrating 90 years of entertaining the people of Knoxville.

On its birthday on October 1, a special performance took it back 90 years.

About 500 saw a live and film show similar to what people would see in 1928.

"Oh I love vintage movies," said moviegoer Shanna Massouh.

"We both love silent movies," said Kimberly Cambron about her and her daughter.

"I want to see the old movies," said theatre fan Ronald Hodges.

They all took their seats inside the historic Tennessee Theatre Monday night to go back in time to when the venue opened its doors in 1928.

"Seeing what it was like 90 years ago? I'm all in," said Liberty Doleans.

People enjoyed an organist perform classic songs from the early 1900s, watched acting and dancing, and viewed almost every genre of film from back in that time.

It was all on 16 millimeter film, no digital restoration in sight.

Everyone at the theatre had their own memories of shows seen there.

"I've actually been up on stage," said Hodges. "I was in a couple of the operas."

"We come to the theatre as often as we can," said Cambron.

A handful of patrons were recognized for being older than the theatre itself, while others were there for the first time.

"It's nice that they opened it up to the public like this," said Massouh.

A night of nostalgia to celebrate even more excitement sure to come on stage at the Tennessee Theatre.

"It's the most beautiful place in Knoxville," said Hodges.

The Knoxville landmark is celebrating 90 years for the next 90 days, continuing its birthday festivities all the way through the end of 2018.

They'll have surprise pop up events and special performances.

Keep an eye out for those on their Facebook page.

