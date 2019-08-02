Tennesseans will soon have a new driver’s license starting July 1.

This license is called "Real ID," which will soon be issued to allow the state to meet federal standards under the REAL ID Act that primarily affects domestic air travel.

Tennesseans must have the new license by October 1st, 2020 in order to fly domestically without another form of identification.

Dorothy Durr is a Tennessee driver and a frequent flyer. She just learned about the new changes to Tennessee driver’s licenses and IDs.

Durr says she's definitely going to get the new ID.

“As long as it’s not too much trouble,” said Dorothy Durr. “I travel often. So if it's going to make things easier, then I'm for it.”

Currently, 4.5 million people have a Tennessee driver’s license.

Tennesseans aren't required to get the upgraded driver's licenses. However, if residents don't have a passport, the Real ID cards will be needed to fly on airplanes, go into federal buildings or enter military bases.

Tennessee's Director of Drivers Services Michael Hogan says the new license will not cost more than the original one.

“It has to be a certified birth certificate, or a US passport if you were here,” Michael Hogan said. “If you are here with a legal presence in the country, then there are various forms.”

Hogan says this program has been rolling out in phases across the country. This legislation began in 2005 during the George W. Bush administration.

“That was one of the concerns with the hijackers of 911 because a lot of them have been here past their authorized stay,” Hogan explained. “So this right here ensures it.”

Hogan says other states have only seen a 20 percent increase in people getting the new license. So he does not expect high volumes from DMV's in Tennessee.

Durr says she just wants the process to be fast and simple.

“There are always long lines at the DMV,” Durr said before laughing.

Tennesseans can expect the new IDs to be issued this July.