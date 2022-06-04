Tennessee to play Campbell in their second game of the NCAA Tournament

Game time is set for 7 p.m. after both teams won their first game on Friday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee baseball will play Campbell on Saturday for their second game in the NCAA Tournament.

The overall one seed Vols advanced to the winners side of the Regional after a 10-0 win over Alabama State on Friday evening.

Campbell also made it to the winners side of the bracket after beating Georgia Tech 15-8 on Friday.

Both teams come into this game as top 10 in the nation in home runs. Tennessee ranks first in that category.

Tennessee will start pitcher Chase Dollander. Catcher Charlie Taylor is expected to start in place of Evan Russell for the second straight game. Vitello said after the game on Friday that Russell is sick and didn't give a timetable for his return.

Whoever wins will lock themselves in the Regional championship game at 7p.m. with a chance to move on to the Super Regionals needing just one win to do so.

The loser will play in an elimination game on Sunday at 2 p.m. with hopes of making the Regional Championship later in the day with a win in that game.