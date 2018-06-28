The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security said it will formally announce the rollout of vertical driver licenses for people under 21 on July 2 at Calhoun's on the River.

TN Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally and other lawmakers will be at the announcement.

The department said the new vertical licenses will make it easier to identify people under 21 and reduce underage drinking.

Rep. Bill Dunn of Knoxville sponsored the bill along with Senator Becky Massey, who said the new license was created to address underage drinking in the state.

© 2018 WBIR