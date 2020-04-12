Tennessee updates its COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan

Federal and state leaders say vaccine approval could happen in a matter of days and be distributed within 24 hours after approval.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County leaders got a vaccine update from the state on Friday.

That's as federal and state leaders say vaccine approval could happen in a matter of days and be distributed within 24 hours after approval.

As we get closer to the potential vaccines, Tennessee has updated its vaccine plan.

First, the Tennessee Department of Health said it aims to get doses to every hospital with priority given to those with emergency departments and ICUs.

The state also plans to onboard local pharmacies to distribute the vaccines.

Leaders said that will ensure at least two vaccine administration sites per county and expand access to rural communities.

The plan calls for a phased approach to rolling out the vaccine.

Leaders hope phase one will begin as early as next week, once the vaccines are given emergency approval.

Under phase one -- the first people to receive the vaccines will be inpatient and other high-exposure health care workers and first responders.

Next in line will be other healthcare workers.

Then adults with two or more high-risk conditions like cancer, obesity, or diabetes.

After that, teachers and child care workers. Then eventually, young adults and children.

Phase 2 will happen when supply is likely to meet demand and phase 3 describes slowing demand as more people are vaccinated.