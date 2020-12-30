Tennessee updates COVID-19 vaccine plan to prioritize age as educators prepare to receive next vaccines

The updated plan will also prioritize providing vaccines to older Tennesseans as the phases progress.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Health released an updated COVID-19 vaccine plan, saying it will now also provide vaccines in phases based on a person's age.

The age-based vaccination schedule will run parallel to the risk-based phases starting with people 75 and older, and then moving down the line to younger age groups with later phases.

TDH Director Dr. Lisa Piercey said the risk-based plan is still vital to protect people who are most at-risk to exposure to COVID-19, such as front-line health care workers and first responders.

"Risk is so important when we develop these phases. People get their feelings hurt and think these phases are due to someone's importance or worth. But it's done to address risk," she said.

The state's risk-based plan focuses on preventing risks to health care infrastructure to ensure hospitals can operate at maximum capacity, individual health of the most vulnerable populations, and the workforce.

“COVID-19 vaccines remain limited at this time, and Tennessee’s allocation plan prioritizes those most at risk of illness and death from COVID-19,” said Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP. “The plan also prioritizes critical infrastructure workers who have direct public exposure or work in environments posing a higher risk of exposure to the virus that causes COVID-19.“

Piercey said the state decided to add age-based priorities because the data shows a clear relation between older age and serious COVID-19 infections.

"There is a very distinct link between age and poor outcomes. Those who are 65 and older account for more than half of all hospitalizations and 85% of deaths," she said.

Currently, most of the state is still working through the first phases of the vaccine plan to vaccinate health care workers, first responders and people 75 and up. Some places, largely the rural counties, are ready to move on to the next phase to vaccinate school and childcare staff after exhausting demand for vaccine.

"We know how critically important schools are to the functioning of our society," she said.

"Demand is going to be different in every county," Piercey said, saying the demand depends not only on population, but also the number of people who are hesitant to receive the vaccine."