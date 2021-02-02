x
President Biden nominates 4 for Tennessee Valley Authority board

The positions are subject to Senate confirmation.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — President Joe Biden has nominated four people to the board of a federal utility. 

The White House on Tuesday announced that Biden picked Beth Geer, Robert Klein, Kimberly Lewis, and Michelle Moore to sit on the Tennessee Valley Authority's nine-member board.

Geer is the chief of staff to former Vice President Al Gore. Klein is a retired line foreman for the Electric Power Board of Chattanooga and served with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. Lewis is CEO of a Huntsville, Alabama engineering and logistics company. Moore heads a clean energy nonprofit after leading former President Barack Obama's sustainability team.

