KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Organizers of the Tennessee Valley Fair are expecting record crowds to celebrate the event's 100th birthday when it opens later this year.

The 10-day event, full of fair food, rides, games, animals, exhibits, pageants, concerts and more always brings big crowds to Knoxville. In 2018, FMR Associates, Inc. determined that the fair impacted the local economy by $11,468,154, and that's not just when the fair is open. Vendors usually arrive three weeks in advance, and there are actually six full-time employees that work year-round.

This year's fair is set for September 6 to 15 at Chilhowee Park.

“Last year, despite experiencing rain from Hurricane Florence, we welcomed over 133,000 attendees to the Tennessee Valley,” said Scott Suchomski, Executive Director of the Tennessee Valley Fair. “We expect this year’s 100th year celebration to draw a record number of guests from throughout the region and strongly impact our local economy.”

The Tennessee Valley Fair has been recognized in the tourism industry as a “Top 25 Event in the Southeastern United States” for the past fourteen years.

The fair also prides itself on preserving and showcasing the culture of East Tennessee and in giving back to the community.

In 2018, over $22,000 was contributed to organizations such as East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, The Love Kitchen, The Salvation Army, and many more. Additionally, over $50,000 were awarded to local youth (under 18 years old) for their outstanding work through competitions such as livestock shows, student art, student photography, and many more.

The fair also donates tickets to community groups to allow all children the opportunity to enjoy the fair.