KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Friday and Saturdays only, all Tennessee Valley Fair attendees under 18 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian, 21 or older, after 7 p.m.

Proof of age and valid identification cards will be required at the gate. Parents or legal guardians must remain on-site with attending minors.

Dropping off or leaving minors unaccompanied is strictly forbidden.