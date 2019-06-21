LENOIR CITY, Tenn. — A unique competition is taking place in Lenoir City to showcase the talents of some unsung heroes.

The Tennessee Valley Lineman Rodeo is happening near the Tellico Dam in Lenoir City through Saturday, and utility workers from across the Southeast have arrived to compete.

The rodeo includes competitive events for line workers of different experience levels, recognizing and awarding competitors for safety, skill and knowledge in their field.

On Friday afternoon, the competition got off to a fast start with utility workers racing to don their gear, scale poles, and do maintenance.

One competition called the 'Hurt Man Rescue' had workers help a nearly 250-pound dummy down from atop a utility pole.

"It's the most important event in the whole show, because it comes into play," one organizer said.

The rodeo serves as a reminder of the important job these workers do each day.

"We're there to get the job done, not interrupt the power, and see to it everybody goes home to their families at night. That's the biggest priority."

The event is free to attend. Pre-rodeo events kicked off on Thursday with a golf tournament and motorcycle ride.

The festivities continue Saturday with team events beginning at 8 a.m. followed by an awards banquet that night.

