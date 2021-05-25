Official Tennessee Volunteers license plates now available

The plates cost $61.50. Of that, $35 is returned to UT’s Knoxville campus to support the Alumni Scholarship program.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee fans can now display their Big Orange pride on their vehicles with the new official University of Tennessee, Knoxville, license plates.

The plates, featuring a classic orange-and-white design complete with a checkerboard and the Power T logo, can be obtained for an annual fee of $61.50. Of that, $35 is returned to UT’s Knoxville campus to support the Alumni Scholarship program.

“These plates are a great opportunity for alumni and friends to show the world what UT means to them and to give back in a way that helps the next generation of Volunteers tremendously,” said Taylor Thomas, director of alumni student recruitment and scholarships. “There has been a lot of excitement and positive feedback around the launch of the plates.”

In order to make the plates available, UT had to get 1,000 pre-orders before the state’s Department of Revenue would approve them and make them available to the public. According to a press release, about 1,425 plates were pre-ordered, significantly exceeding the minimum requirement for production.

“We look forward to seeing these license plates on the road and the impact the funds generated by them will have on students,” said Chip Bryant, vice chancellor for advancement. “When Vol supporters obtain a license plate, they are both showing their pride in the university and helping students to succeed through scholarships, which play a vital role in making UT accessible.”

The plates are available through your local county clerk office.

Kinley Koontz, a biomedical and medical engineering student in the Tickle College of Engineering from Knoxville, attributes her experience at UT to the existence of scholarships like these.