Tennessee Wildlife Federation opens voting for this year's People's Choice winner

You have until Sept. 10 to choose your favorite photo out of 50 options.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Friday is National Wildlife Day, and the Tennessee Wildlife Federation is asking the public to vote for the best photograph for this year's People's Choice winner.

The non-profit organization received more than 3,400 wildlife and landscape submissions for its annual photo contest.

"People's Choice gets more competitive each year," Kendall McCarter, chief development officer for the Tennessee Wildlife Federation, said. "We received some incredible submissions from talented photographers that showcase our state's wildlife and wild places, and we can't wait to see what the people choose as their favorite."

Voters can now choose their favorite photo -- out of 50. Voting will close on Sept. 10 at 11:59 p.m. C.T. or Sept. 11 at 12:59 a.m. E.S.T.

Mother bear and three cubs spotted near Big South Fork 1/12

People can cast a new vote every 24 hours and each ballot submitted will enter voters to win one of several Federation prize packs.