TWRA mourns officer who died while off-duty

Wildlife Officer Gene Parker passed away in the early morning hours of Monday, Oct. 11.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is mourning the loss of one of its officers. 

Donnie Gene Park Jr., 46, of Strawberry Plains died while off-duty on Monday, Oct. 11, according to the TWRA. 

Officer Park was a graduate of Carter High School and the University of Tennessee. He was also a member of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves, the TWRA said. 

Officer Park was a TWRA wildlife officer for 15 years and would often say that he actually got paid to do what he loved, according to the TWRA.

Officer Park was also a proud member of the TWRA Honor Guard, the TWRA said. 

The cause of death has not been announced. 

