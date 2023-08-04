Tennessee celebrates National Farmers Market Week during peak produce season

In addition to great products, farmers markets can provide the perfect setting for a family outing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Pick Tennessee Products program will celebrate National Farmers Market Week from August 6 to 12.

Tennessee will highlight peak season by encouraging the community to shop at their local farmers market.

For a list of farmers markets in East Tennessee, click here.

“Farmers markets play a pivotal role in fostering community connections and driving positive impacts across not only the state of Tennessee, but across the globe,” President of Tennessee Association of Farmers Markets Kasi Haire said.