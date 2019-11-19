NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee’s 2019-20 statewide gun hunting season for deer opens Saturday, Nov. 23.

That's the Saturday before Thanksgiving -- when deer gun season traditionally starts.

In a Tuesday statement, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials said hunters will be able to use guns, muzzleloaders or archery equipment. Deer gun season runs from Nov. 23 to Jan. 5.

The TWRA said anyone born on or after January 1, 1969 is required to carry proof of satisfactory completion of a hunter education class or be in possession of the Apprentice Hunting License, along with other required licenses, while hunting any species in Tennessee.

Tennessee's statewide bag limit for antlered bucks is two. No more than one antlered deer may be taken per day.

Bag limits for antlerless deer vary. The TWRA divides Tennessee into several "deer units," each with their own anterless bag limits. All East Tennessean counties have a bag limit of one anterless deer per season, but some counties have a limited season for anterless deer.

Unit A: One anterless deer per season Knox, Roane, Loudon, Rhea, Meigs, McMinn, Marion, Hamilton, Bradley, Hawkins, Sullivan, Johnson and Carter counties

Unit B: One anterless deer per season Hancock, Claiborne, Campbell, Anderson, Morgan, Cumberland, Bledsoe, Sequatchie, Scott, Clay, Pickett, Jackson, Overton, Fentress, Putnam, Dekalb, White, Warren, Vanburen and Grundy counties

Unit C: One anterless deer per season (Nov. 23-Dec. 8 only) Union, Grainger, Hamblen, Jefferson, Cocke, Greene, Washington, Unicoi counties

Unit D: One anterless deer per season (Nov. 23-29 only) Sevier, Blount, Monroe, Polk counties



TWRA provided the following map of Tennessee's deer units.

TWRA provided this map of Tennessee's deer units.

Resident hunters aged 16 through 64 must possess an annual big game license for the equipment they use -- that's in addition to other appropriate licenses.

The TWRA said Lifetime Sportsman license, Junior Hunt/Trap/Fish, Adult Sportsman license and Permanent Senior Citizens license holders are not required to purchase supplemental big game licenses.