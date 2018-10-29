People across the U.S. are mourning the deaths of 11 members of a Pittsburgh synagogue who died in a shooting over the weekend.

►READ MORE: Knoxville Jewish leaders react to Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

Those killed were Daniel Stein, 71, Joyce Fienberg, 75, Richard Gottfried, 65, Rose Malinger, 97, Jerry Rabinowitz, 66, brothers Cecil Rosenthal, 59 and David Rosenthal, 54, husband and wife Bernice Simon, 84 and Sylvan Simon, 86, Melvin Wax, 88 and Irving Younger, 69.

The shooting took place just 10 days before the midterm elections, heightening tensions around the country.

►READ MORE: Remembering the 11 victims of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

WBIR 10News reached out to each campaign to hear candidates' responses on the tragedy, asking specifically what each would do to protect Tennesseans and other Americans from mass shootings like this if they were elected.

In the race for Senator Bob Corker's seat, a spokesperson for U.S. Senate Republican candidate Marsha Blackburn sent the following response, saying she believe mental illness is a factor and would work toward finding ways to keep people in public spaces safe while protecting Second Amendment rights. The spokesperson said Blackburn also supports legislation to ban bump stocks:

Sign up for Take 10, the WBIR lunchtime newsletter Sign up for the daily Take 10 Newsletter Something went wrong. Get the news you need to know, plus weather and something to make you smile, every weekday in your inbox! Thank you for signing up for the Take 10 Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

"Congressman Blackburn's heart breaks for the families who lost loved ones during the shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh over the weekend. Anti-Semitic acts of evil and hate have no place in our society and the gunman should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

Regarding mass shootings, Congressman Blackburn believes that mental illness is a proximate cause of many of the horrific events that have occurred over the last several years. In particular, she feels that we need to look at violent forms of entertainment to which our children are routinely exposed. Tennesseans frequently express that they want their Second Amendment rights protected, while finding a way to keep people in public places and children in schools safe. Congressman Blackburn is committed to this goal and was one of 17 lawmakers invited to the White House in February to discuss mass shootings. She supports the Trump administration's efforts to ban bump stocks and looks forward to working with them on further solutions to curb violence in our society."

U.S. Senate Democratic candidate Phil Bredesen issued a statement Saturday night on the shooting. A spokesperson for his campaign said he supports a more rigorous background check process as it relates to mental illness, as well as expanded background checks to close the gun show loophole, and providing more funding to the FBI to process background checks quickly and accurately:

"Seeing the reports coming out of Pittsburgh is heartbreaking, particularly because this seems to be happening more and more. At a prayer breakfast in Memphis on Saturday, I was reminded once again of how important it is for us to come together and focus on what unites us, rather than what divides us. There is no room for hatred in this country. We are better than this."

In the race for Congressman Jimmy Duncan's seat for Tennessee's Second Congressional District, Republican candidate Tim Burchett said he'd support legislation to address mental health and offer support to law enforcement agencies:

"The attack on the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh is an unspeakably horrible tragedy, and my family and I are praying for the victims and their families, the people of Pittsburgh and our nation during this time. As both a state legislator and as mayor, I worked with various religious groups, including helping construct a Holocaust memorial at West Hills Park and working with members of the Hindu community trying to preserve their temple. No matter your faith, you should be able to worship in a free and safe environment; anything less is unacceptable.

As a member of Congress, I will support meaningful legislation to address mental health, support our law enforcement agencies and continue to provide Homeland Security Department security grants to non-profits in the faith community."

Democratic candidate Renee Hoyos said she believes congress should act to create a better system for background checks and more accessible databases for law enforcement:

"The tragic incident at the Tree of Life Synagogue and other acts of terrorism we witnessed last week have no place in this world. Those who hate must be constrained, and elected officials have a role to play in setting an example of civility.

I do believe Congress should act to keep dangerous weapons out of the hands of dangerous people. Better background checks on individuals and more accessible databases for law enforcement can help deter these events. We all agree on that, and Congress needs to act."

►READ MORE: Pittsburgh synagogue shooting suspect in court; survivors recall horror

© 2018 WBIR