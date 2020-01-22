POWELL, Tenn. — Kayla Everett is about to welcome her third bundle of joy.

"I am 34 weeks and three days I think," she said.

She's extremely excited yet patient at the same time. She doesn't know what she's have yet.

"I'm waiting," she said. "I don't wanna know."

Everett plans to have her baby at Tennova's brand new birthing center in Powell, which will make her family's life a little easier.

"This one is actually closer then any of the other ones in the area," she said.

She lives north of Halls and said while this center is just a little closer than other hospitals, those few minutes can make a difference.

"So it's comforting knowing that we are 15 to 20 minutes away from the hospital if we needed to get here," Everett said.

On Tuesday, the company unveiled it is new unit, which has eight new birthing suites, midwives and tubs for water labor.

Dr. Leonard Brabson is an obstetrician with Tennova and said the rooms are designed to keep both mom and baby together. He has delivered more than 15 thousand babies in 43 years of practicing medicine. That includes Everett and her daughter.

"Keep the baby there right from the start is very important," he said.

Before Tuesday Tennova said many of its patients went to UT, which Brabson is grateful for.

"We've been living at UT for a while they've been very nice to us," he said.

But after more than a year he's happy to have a space to call his own.

"I'm ready to be in a place where we call home and that's where we are now," Brabson said.

The new space also has recovery and postpartum care, which moms like Everett will need in just a few short weeks.

"A month from today we should be back here having a baby," Everett said.

A month from now she will have a baby, and a year from now Brabson said he is hoping to see much of the same.

"We are hoping to have a lot of happy mommas and a lot of new babies," he said.

