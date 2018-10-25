Tennova Healthcare has told Knoxville-area lawmakers that it plans to fully close Physicians Regional Medical Center by the end of the year, two lawmakers told 10News Thursday.

The company has been “transitioning services” away from the North Knoxville hospital formerly known at St. Mary's in recent months.

August 2018: Tennova implements layoffs at Knoxville hospitals, consolidating department leadership

The lawmakers said the company also said on a conference call Thursday morning that it will close the Lakeway Regional Hospital in Morristown.

The lawmakers said both hospitals will close by the end of the year and told 10News Tennova will expand services at Turkey Creek and other outpatient clinics to ensure continuity of care for patients.

The City of Knoxville was considering buying the site as a new headquarters for the police and fire departments as well as city court. Bill Lyons, City of Knoxville Chief Policy Officer, told 10News the city is still working through architectural and financial details of any potential arrangement.

RELATED: Physicians Regional hospital being considered as future KPD, KFD headquarters

“We are still at the due diligence stage,” Lyons said.

10News has reached out to Tennova for their response but has yet to hear back.

SIMILAR: Tennova to end some delivery services at Turkey Creek in April

© 2018 WBIR