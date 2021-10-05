NTSB: Driver was behind wheel at time of deadly Tesla crash in Spring

The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board announced the findings in an investigative report released Thursday.

HOUSTON — A driver was behind the wheel when a Tesla electric car crashed and burned last April in the Houston area, killing two men, neither of whom was found in the driver’s seat.

The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board announced the findings in an investigative report released Thursday on the April 17 crash on a residential road in Spring, Texas.

Although first responders found one man in the back seat and the other in the front passenger seat, the NTSB said both the driver and a passenger were in the front seats with belts buckled at the time of the crash.

The agency said the car was traveling up to 67 mph in the five seconds leading up to the crash.