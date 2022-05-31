‘Great access to scholarships’ | Summer ACT registration deadlines approach

Scoring a 28 can provide thousands of dollars in scholarships.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It may be summer break, but many upcoming high school seniors and juniors should be taking a little time out of their day to study for college entrance exams.

The ACT is a three to four-hour test focusing on english, math, reading and science.

A good ACT test score is incredibly important for anyone wanting to go to a university, especially if they want financial aid.

“They give you the choice of the program that you want to get into for college and of course, it is a great access to scholarships,” director of the Sylvan Learning Center in Knoxville Kevin Ward said.

Ward added that a score of 28 on the ACT is the magic number.

Getting at least a 28 out of 36 will take 20 to 30 minutes of studying a day for a few months, and a handful of practice tests along the way can save families tens of thousands of dollars.

“A lot of times they can give you two years of college paid for and give you full rides,” Ward said. “So that's the means by which it can really provide ease for parents and that ease for the kids.”

Ward recommends students improve their reading speed to 250 to 300 words per minute, doing online practice tests, and reviewing basic grammar and math rules.

Students should trust their instincts on test day.

“One of the techniques I tell my students all the time is when you have that panic moment, pause for a moment, count to five, close your eyes, breathe in through your nose and out through your mouth,” Ward said. “That simple trick can make a difference in keeping your mind straight for the test.”

Remember to register for the test and know the testing location.

Registration is still open for the July 16 ACT. The deadline to sign up is June 17.