CLAXTON, Tenn. — Decades-old scrap material that was discovered on Tennessee Valley Authority property in late September was just soil, according to the Tennessee Department of Environment & Conservation. The department tested it after people living near the Kingston Fossil Plant reported a substance floating in the sky.

Both TDEC and TVA officials took their own samples to test but the TVA maintained the substances weren't coming from the plant near Claxton.

"TDEC takes the concerns of citizens very seriously, and in response to their direct requests, we independently conducted sampling of the material in the area. We also reviewed lab results from samples taken by TVA and citizens," TDEC Deputy Communications Director Kim Schofinski said.

She said all results indicated the vast majority of the material was soil.

"As it relates to coal ash, sampling results ranged from non-detectable amounts, amounts too low to quantify, or trace amounts," she said.

TDEC is in the process of contacting homeowners who contacted it regarding the issue, Schofinski said.

In September, TVA spokesperson Scott Brooks said Bull Run has state-of-the-art emissions controls, including equipment to limit particulate matter. He said plant personnel checked the equipment and did not find anything to indicate the substance seen in pictures sent to them is coming from the plant.

Previously, they've known of flakes falling from the sky that turned out to be wood ash.

"TVA has received similar reports in the past and the material was traced to the offsite burning of wood, which created ash," Brooks said.