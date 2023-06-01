How to text 911 in Williamson County, Brentwood in emergency situations

The public will be able to send text messages to 911 dispatchers, enabling them to request help when a phone call isn’t possible, officials said.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — People in Williamson County and Brentwood will now have an additional way of contacting 911. Williamson County Emergency Communications and Brentwood Emergency Communications have launched their collaborative “Text to 911″ system.

Through the system, people can send text messages to 911 dispatchers. It allows them to reach emergency services in scenarios when a call may not be possible and includes the Brentwood, Franklin, Fairview, Nolensville and Thompson’s Station areas. Unincorporated areas of Williamson County are also included, as well as Spring Hill.

To text 911, people first need to type "911" in the "to" field of their phones. Their first message should include text of their location as well as the type of emergency they're in. People should then respond to questions from dispatchers, and follow instructions from dispatchers just as they would during a voice call.

However, they also said calling 911 is still the fastest way to get help.

“Texting takes longer than talking on the phone, and location tracking technology is not the same with texting 911 as with a phone call. Also, voice calls allow for dispatchers to hear background noise that could provide critical information,” said Kathleen Watkins, the City of Brentwood Emergency Communications Supervisor.

Leaders also said texting 911 can be a good resource for people who are deaf, hard of hearing, who have a speech disability, or who are having an emergency where they can't speak on the phone to avoid attracting attention.