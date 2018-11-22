Thanksgiving is a time to be thankful for your family, eat a good meal, play some football and for some... somehow end up at an urgent care clinic.

Summit Medical Group saw 71 patients at two express clinics last Black Friday, all coming in with holiday related injuries or illnesses.

Erin Pressley, a physician assistant with Summit Express Clinic in Fountain City, said Thanksgiving weekend is always a busy time for doctors.

"Lots of cut fingers with cooking, burns can be associated with the Thanksgiving holiday," she said.

Even though most injuries take place on Thanksgiving, Pressley said patients wait until Black Friday to get checked out.

A study from the University of Michigan shows there are three main ways people hurt themselves on Thanksgiving

Cutting their hands and fingers while preparing food Burning themselves on the oven or stove Getting food poisoning from undercooked meat

Outside the kitchen, the two most common injuries come from:

Getting hurt playing sports with family and friends Falling off ladders while putting up Christmas decorations

"Falling from a taller height can actually bring up very serious injuries," said Pressley.

She's seen some bad ladder falls, sports injuries, cuts and more on and after Thanksgiving.

These are accidents that can happen any time, but chances escalate over the holidays.

"People are you know rushing and making sure everything's ready and getting a little scattered and making it more likely to have an accident occur," said Pressley.

All of these are preventable injuries.

"Focus, don't go too fast, making sure you are using oven mitts, making sure that when you are playing sports you know you're wearing the right shoes and equipment," said Pressley.

And if you're feeling even a little bit under the weather, keep your germs to yourself.

Pressley said viruses spread fast when a bunch of people come together for the holidays, and flu cases will start to grow after this weekend.

Wash your hands and try to keep your distance from those who may be sick.

Play it safe, and you won't end up a patient, like so many people did last year.

But hospitals and urgent care clinics are of course there if you need them.

